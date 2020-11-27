Lakeland PBS

Nisswa City of Lights Celebration Changes to Drive-Thru Setup

Chris BurnsNov. 26 2020

The Nisswa City of Lights tradition will be altered a bit this year for COVID-19 safety.

The 38-year-old tradition of locals and tourists walking among the streets as the city filled with joy, lights, and fireworks has been swapped out with a drive-thru setup. People now wishing to attend the event will do so social distantly in their vehicles.

The event kicks off at 5 PM Friday, Nov. 27.

