Nisswa City Council To Discuss Mayor’s Arrest At Tomorrow’s Meeting
The Nisswa City Council is set to discuss the arrest of Mayor, Fred Heidmann, during its Friday council meeting.
Mayor Heidmann was cited for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process.
Officers said the incident began as they were conducting a traffic stop near Heaidmann’s business. The Nisswa Mayor began to argue with the local police over the validity of the traffic stop.
The meeting is set for 4 p.m. tomorrow afternoon and can be streamed on YouTube by searching “City of Nisswa, MN” and it is also open to the public.
