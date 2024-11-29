Nisswa Chamber of Commerce to Host Annual City of Lights Festivities

The annual Nisswa City of Lights Celebration will be held this Friday.

During the festival, the buildings and trees of Nisswa will be lit with Christmas light all down Main Street. There will also be train rides, live reindeer, campfires, and food provided by local vendors.

“November 29th is my favorite day of the year in Nisswa,” said Nisswa Chamber of Commerce President Kalie Jay. “It’s our big kickoff to the holiday season. We actually finished the lights this weekend and we had them all on for a little bit, and they are just magnificent, just the variety and it’s bright and it’s beautiful, and I just cannot wait for everyone to see them.”

Fireworks will go off at 7 p.m. at the Nisswa Community Center.