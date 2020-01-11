Lakeland PBS

Nisswa Chamber Of Commerce Selects Amanda McGregor For President.

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 10 2020

Amanda McGregor comes with an accomplished background in leadership, client relations, community engagement and U.S Army experience. McGregor says that although she isn’t from the Brainerd Lakes Area, she says home is where the heart is and Minnesota is home to her. McGregor plans to promote the Nisswa community and is looking forward to finding ways to improve businesses in the local area.

“My job in the military was psychological operations, which has a lot to do with behavior and changing, and persuading and influencing, and so it ties in well to that marketing piece and trying to figure out what people need and how I can get it to them, and really I think the most benefit is having that sort of innovative thinking piece and being able to look outside the box because that’s kind of always how I had to do it so I think that’s going to help here a lot, said McGregor.

McGregor will start as President of the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce on January 20th, and will have a meet and greet with community members in the Chamber office lobby.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Baxter Elementary Third Grade Students Surprised With Awards From Crow Wing Energized

Local Community Members Get The Chance To Tour Future Brainerd Lakes Area Elementary Schools

University of North Dakota Selects Andrew Armacost as New President

Nisswa Chamber Board Of Directors Seeking New President

Latest Stories

The Pay it Forward Foundation Host I.C.E Fest 2020 in Little Falls

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

Missing Brainerd Woman Found Deceased

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

Governor Walz to Provide Local Jobs and Plans To Improve Water Quality And Infrastructure Across The State

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

Gov. Walz Proposes Investment in Affordable Housing Projects

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

MN Supreme Court Rejects Attempt to Join Trump on GOP Primary Ballot

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.