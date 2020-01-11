Nisswa Chamber Of Commerce Selects Amanda McGregor For President.

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Amanda McGregor comes with an accomplished background in leadership, client relations, community engagement and U.S Army experience. McGregor says that although she isn’t from the Brainerd Lakes Area, she says home is where the heart is and Minnesota is home to her. McGregor plans to promote the Nisswa community and is looking forward to finding ways to improve businesses in the local area.

“My job in the military was psychological operations, which has a lot to do with behavior and changing, and persuading and influencing, and so it ties in well to that marketing piece and trying to figure out what people need and how I can get it to them, and really I think the most benefit is having that sort of innovative thinking piece and being able to look outside the box because that’s kind of always how I had to do it so I think that’s going to help here a lot, said McGregor.

McGregor will start as President of the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce on January 20th, and will have a meet and greet with community members in the Chamber office lobby.

