Lakeland PBS

Nisswa Chamber of Commerce Creates Guide For Businesses to Reopen Safety

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 15 2020

The Nisswa Chamber of Commerce has put out a new guide that businesses throughout the Brainerd Lakes Area can follow in order to safely reopen. The Crow Wing County Health Department is also willing to review the plans to ensure state guidelines are met.

The safety plans will be reviewed, and then submitted to the Lakes Country Cares website so that customers can see what safety measures are in place for each business.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Crow Wing Viking Festival In August Canceled

Grimm’s Baseball Career Full Of Adversity

Stay-At-Home Order Expires Monday, But COVID-19 Deaths Still Increasing

Blood Donors Needed During COVID-19 Outbreak

Latest Stories

Crow Wing Viking Festival In August Canceled

Posted on May. 14 2020

Bemidji Special Olympics Opts for Virtual Games

Posted on May. 14 2020

CLC's First Live-Streamed Show Deemed a Success

Posted on May. 14 2020

Grimm's Baseball Career Full Of Adversity

Posted on May. 14 2020

Flags Flown at Half-Staff In Honor of Peace Officers

Posted on May. 14 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.