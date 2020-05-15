Nisswa Chamber of Commerce Creates Guide For Businesses to Reopen Safety

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Nisswa Chamber of Commerce has put out a new guide that businesses throughout the Brainerd Lakes Area can follow in order to safely reopen. The Crow Wing County Health Department is also willing to review the plans to ensure state guidelines are met.

The safety plans will be reviewed, and then submitted to the Lakes Country Cares website so that customers can see what safety measures are in place for each business.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today