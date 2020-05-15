Nisswa Chamber of Commerce Creates Guide For Businesses to Reopen Safety
The Nisswa Chamber of Commerce has put out a new guide that businesses throughout the Brainerd Lakes Area can follow in order to safely reopen. The Crow Wing County Health Department is also willing to review the plans to ensure state guidelines are met.
The safety plans will be reviewed, and then submitted to the Lakes Country Cares website so that customers can see what safety measures are in place for each business.
