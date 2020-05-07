Lakeland PBS

The Nisswa Chamber Has Created A Guide To Reopen Businesses

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 7 2020

The Nisswa Chamber of Commerce has created a guide that business owners can follow to create a safety plan in order to reopen their businesses.

After the Governor’s announcement that most customer-facing businesses must remain closed until May 18th, there are a few things that business owners must remember.
  •  Safety will be a primary concern of customers and visitors. As businesses begin to reopen, owners cannot assume that customers will automatically return. Some will, but many will be wary. Local residents and tourists will want to know what business owners are doing to protect them.
  • Safety will be a competitive advantage or disadvantage for businesses. Businesses that clearly communicate their safety measures and convey a sense of caring will have an edge over others. In the Lakes Area, owners can all stand out by working together as part of a large-scale effort.
  • The State of Minnesota will require businesses to create a safety plan before they can reopen. For specific businesses to reopen in the past two weeks, the state has required a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan. It must be posted, follow the state’s recommended template, and encompass items unique to the business.

The Nisswa Chamber is asking businesses to create a safety plan as soon as possible and to send the plan to this link. Review the states guidelines, and checklist.

If a business owner would like the Crow Wing County Health Department to review it, please notify the chamber. Business owners should also participate in the Lakes Country Care campaign to send the message that Nisswa businesses are safe and ready to reopen.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

