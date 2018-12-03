Lakeland PBS
Nisswa Chamber Director Announces Retirement

Rachel Johnson
Dec. 3 2018
The Director and President of the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce recently announced her retirement from the position she has held for the last seven years.

Shawn Hansen will retire by the end of March 2019 but will work with the board of directors and staff during the process of finding her replacement. Hansen started working at the chamber in April of 2011 as an office greeter before advancing to Chamber President in June of 2012.

“I wanted to make sure that the chamber had adequate time to be able to find somebody to come in. We have great staff. We have great members. We have a great board and so this will give them enough time to get somebody in here and let them have a stronghold before our summer tourism season starts,” said Shawn Hansen, Nisswa Chamber of Commerce President.

The Nisswa Chamber of Commerce will soon be posting the Chamber Director position and will welcome applicants until January 1.

