Nisswa Chamber Board Selects New President

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 12 2020

The Nisswa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced earlier today that they have selected Pam Dorion as their new Chamber President.

In a press release, the Board of Directors released the following statement on the newly appointed President: “Pam comes to us with a deep background in leadership, client relations and community engagement. Pam has a special passion for Nisswa and is excited to support our local businesses and our visitors. The Board of Directors is excited to partner with our new President as she puts her skills to work in executing the mission of the Chamber to be a strong, effective organization focused on promoting our businesses, our community, and our quality of life.”

Dorion will start her run as Chamber President on August 24th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

