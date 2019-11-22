Nisswa Chamber Board Of Directors Seeking New President

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Nisswa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are seeking “new leadership for the role of President” after parting ways with Holly Holm on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

According to a release from the Nisswa Chamber, the Board of Directors want their members to know they are already taking actions to make sure “our strong Chamber transitions seamlessly during this time.”

The release states that the Chamber Board of Directors will soon be posting the Chamber President position to the public. At that time, they will begin the hiring process.

“We will continue to look optimistically toward the future and will keep our members updated as new information becomes available,” Nisswa Board of Directors Mark Loschko said.

If you have any questions or concerns, you are asked to contact any of the current Nisswa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors members.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today