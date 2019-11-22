Lakeland PBS

Nisswa Chamber Board Of Directors Seeking New President

Malaak KhattabNov. 22 2019

The Nisswa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are seeking “new leadership for the role of President” after parting ways with Holly Holm on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

According to a release from the Nisswa Chamber, the Board of Directors want their members to know they are already taking actions to make sure “our strong Chamber transitions seamlessly during this time.”

The release states that the Chamber Board of Directors will soon be posting the Chamber President position to the public. At that time, they will begin the hiring process.

“We will continue to look optimistically toward the future and will keep our members updated as new information becomes available,” Nisswa Board of Directors Mark Loschko said.

If you have any questions or concerns, you are asked to contact any of the current Nisswa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors members.

