Nisswa ATV Crash Sends Man To Hospital

A man is recovering from a head injury after his ATV crashed in Nisswa on Friday night.

Robert Kohls, 61, of Nisswa, was driving his ATV at County Road 118 and Eagle View Trail when it crashed, pinning him underneath.

When deputies arrived, Kohls was not responding, but breathing, according to a report from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

After being transported to Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, he was transferred to St. Cloud Hospital.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and a blood test was taken to determine blood alcohol concentration.