Nine-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Accident Near Hillman

Lakeland News — Oct. 4 2021

A nine-year-old boy has died in an ATV accident near Hillman.

The crash took place on private property southeast of Hillman and was reported around 5 PM on Sunday. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old boy was operating a side-by-side ATV with the nine-year-old boy as a passenger when the driver lost control of the ATV. It flipped and both boys were ejected.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the nine-year-old boy at the scene but were unsuccessful, and the boy died at the scene.

The 10-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

