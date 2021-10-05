Nine-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Accident Near Hillman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A nine-year-old boy has died in an ATV accident near Hillman.

The crash took place on private property southeast of Hillman and was reported around 5 PM on Sunday. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old boy was operating a side-by-side ATV with the nine-year-old boy as a passenger when the driver lost control of the ATV. It flipped and both boys were ejected.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the nine-year-old boy at the scene but were unsuccessful, and the boy died at the scene.

The 10-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today