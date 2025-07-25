Nicole Mitchell Officially Resigns from MN Senate After Burglary Conviction

Minnesota state Sen. Nicole Mitchell has officially resigned from the Senate after being convicted of burglary last week.

The Democratic first-term senator was arrested in April 2024 when she broke into her estranged stepmother’s home and told police she was looking for her father’s belongings. A jury deliberated for three hours before finding her guilty of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Mitchell represented a suburban district east of St. Paul. Her resignation will now allow Gov. Tim Walz to call a special election to fill her seat.