Jul 25, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Nicole Mitchell Officially Resigns from MN Senate After Burglary Conviction

Minnesota state Sen. Nicole Mitchell, D-Woodbury, listens to closing arguments during the fifth day of her felony burglary trial, Friday, July 18, 2025, at Becker County District Court in Detroit Lakes, Minn. (Anna Paige/The Forum via AP, Pool)

Minnesota state Sen. Nicole Mitchell has officially resigned from the Senate after being convicted of burglary last week.

The Democratic first-term senator was arrested in April 2024 when she broke into her estranged stepmother’s home and told police she was looking for her father’s belongings. A jury deliberated for three hours before finding her guilty of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Mitchell represented a suburban district east of St. Paul. Her resignation will now allow Gov. Tim Walz to call a special election to fill her seat.

