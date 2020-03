Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

March 17 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

From the Reformation and 17th century witch-hunting, through the American Revolution and to the nightmare visions of Orwell’s 1984, Ferguson explores the intersection of social media, technology and the spread of cultural movements.