DONATE

LPTV NEWS

NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals Set To Begin At BIR

Clayton Castle
Aug. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

The National Hot Rod Association Lucas Oil Nationals, an annual drag racing competition, takes center stage this weekend at the Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd.

The nationally-televised event will feature the best drag racers in the country for a weekend of competition at the raceway along Highway 371.

Qualifying races will take place Thursday through Saturday with elimination and final rounds on Sunday. All races will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

From BIR:

“At center stage is four days of ground-pounding, lightning-fast, blow-your-mind drag racing. Every household name in drag racing competes at the NHRA Nationals on BIR’s world-renown track – the fastest drag strip in the country BIR took all 4 speed and ET national records for top fuel in 2015! Names like John Force, Tony Schumacher, Ron Capps, Antron Brown, and Minnesotans Greg Anderson and Jason Line push themselves and their cars to the limits as they compete for a world championship in the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.”

In addition to the races, the Brainerd International Raceway will host live music in “The Zoo” campground, beginning at 8:30 p.m. each night.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Driver Dies In High Speed Race At BIR

Northwoods Adventure: Watercross Racing In Brainerd

Northwoods Adventure: Bring Your Own Car For Drag Racing

NHRA Nationals Comes Back To BIR

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Latest Story

Targets Buys Tech Company To Start Same Day Delivery

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is buying a delivery logistics company to help it offer same-day delivery service to in-store shoppers. Software made by
Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Targets Buys Tech Company To Start Same Day Delivery

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Crossing Arts Alliance Moving To Downtown Brainerd

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

DNR Opens Comment Period For Proposed Mining Project

Posted on Aug. 12 2017

Bemidji Athletics Department Holds Annual Lumberjack Scramble

Posted on Aug. 12 2017

DFL Chair Visits Bemidji To Discuss Issues

Posted on Aug. 12 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.