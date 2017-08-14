NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals Set To Begin At BIR

The National Hot Rod Association Lucas Oil Nationals, an annual drag racing competition, takes center stage this weekend at the Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd.

The nationally-televised event will feature the best drag racers in the country for a weekend of competition at the raceway along Highway 371.

Qualifying races will take place Thursday through Saturday with elimination and final rounds on Sunday. All races will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

From BIR:

“At center stage is four days of ground-pounding, lightning-fast, blow-your-mind drag racing. Every household name in drag racing competes at the NHRA Nationals on BIR’s world-renown track – the fastest drag strip in the country BIR took all 4 speed and ET national records for top fuel in 2015! Names like John Force, Tony Schumacher, Ron Capps, Antron Brown, and Minnesotans Greg Anderson and Jason Line push themselves and their cars to the limits as they compete for a world championship in the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.”

In addition to the races, the Brainerd International Raceway will host live music in “The Zoo” campground, beginning at 8:30 p.m. each night.