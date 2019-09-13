NHRA Drops Pro Stock For 2020 Lucas Oil Nationals At BIR

The NHRA announced its 2020 Pro Stock schedule on Wednesday, which did not include the fan-favorite category. However, being added to the 2020 event at Brainerd International Raceway is the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

The Pro stock event is usually a fan-favorite for BIR, as it includes Duluth native Greg Anderson and the 2019 Lucas Oil NHRA Pro Stock champion and Wright native Jason Line, participating in the popular race series.

Pro Mod cars hope to excite fans just as much as Pro Stock, with an eclectic mix of powerful vehicles that will compete at 12 of the 24 events on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule. Pro Mod competitors can use superchargers, turbochargers, or nitrous-oxide injection to run more than 250 mph.

The 2020 NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals is slated to take place at BIR on August 13-16.