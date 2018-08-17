Lakeland PBS
NHRA Drivers See Brainerd as a Crucial Race Moving Forward

Anthony Scott
Aug. 16 2018
“As Ricky Bobby says, “If you’re not first you’re last,”” Greg Anderson, NHRA Pro Stock Points Leader, said.

And with the NHRA season winding down, everyone is hunting for that top spot. Including defending funny car champion, Robert Hight.

“I believe there is a target, nobody wants to hear every race “this is your reigning funny car champion,”” Defending Funny Car Champion, Robert Hight, said. “But, I also feel like we are in a good position to defend.”

And for Hight and a lot of drivers, the Brainerd race marks an important part in the season.

“We’re getting a lot of consistency, and that’s what you need this time of year,” Hight said. “We only have this race, Indianapolis, then they reset the points for the final six races of the countdown. So, winning Brainerd coming out of here gives you a lot of confidence.”

And for a couple drivers in the Pro Stock Division they get a little home field advantage when they come to Brainerd.

“First place I ever went down the racetrack at, so I have a lot of fond memories, and I love coming back here, and I’d like to get a win,” Jason Line, Ninth Ranked Driver in the Pro Stock Series, said.

“It’s home field advantage, I need that right now,” Anderson said. “The competition is so tight any extra benefit you can get… we got it this weekend with the hometown advantage, both Jason and I, so hopefully we can ride that all the way to the finish line.”

Jason Line currently sits in ninth in the Pro Stock standings, but feels confident he will make the countdown even though only the top ten qualify.

“I feel pretty comfortable that we will at least make the playoffs,” Line said. “It’s a little bit of a different situation for me right now, we haven’t had the greatest of year by any means, but we are going to get off to a good finish.”

For Greg Anderson he’s come in second the last two years, and knows that every point matters.

“You get bonus points the higher you are seeded in the playoffs, so to bring that number one seed in would be a huge benefit for me,” Anderson said. “I’ve lost the last two championships by next to nothing, three points and two points respectively. So, it just means everything.”

As the season winds down a lot is on the line at B.I.R this weekend, and the fans will be treated to some high-octane fun. The Pro Stock series has their first round of qualifying tomorrow at 1:40 p.m. and the Funny Cars start directly after.

Anthony Scott
