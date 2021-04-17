Lakeland PBS

Next Rosenmeier Forum to Discuss Climate Change in Minnesota

Lakeland News — Apr. 17 2021

L-R: Paul Douglas, Dr. Mark Seeley

The Rosenmeier Center is gearing up to host their next Rosenmeier Forum next week about climate change.

“The Climate Conundrum: Threats and Opportunities for Minnesota’s North Woods” will feature two guest speakers, meteorologist Paul Douglas and climatologist Dr. Mark Seeley, who will talk weather and climate risks in Minnesota as well as opportunities for resilience and renewal. Both presentations will be about 20 minutes long and will be followed by a Q&A session.

The virtual forum is this Monday, April 19 at 7 PM. To attend the free event, you can send an email to Rosenmeierforum@gmail.com.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

