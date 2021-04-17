Next Rosenmeier Forum to Discuss Climate Change in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Rosenmeier Center is gearing up to host their next Rosenmeier Forum next week about climate change.

“The Climate Conundrum: Threats and Opportunities for Minnesota’s North Woods” will feature two guest speakers, meteorologist Paul Douglas and climatologist Dr. Mark Seeley, who will talk weather and climate risks in Minnesota as well as opportunities for resilience and renewal. Both presentations will be about 20 minutes long and will be followed by a Q&A session.

The virtual forum is this Monday, April 19 at 7 PM. To attend the free event, you can send an email to Rosenmeierforum@gmail.com.

