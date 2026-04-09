Apr 10, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Next Phase of Highway 10 Expansion Project Through Wadena Set To Begin

highway 10 wadena may june detour resize

This year’s work on a Highway 10 expansion project through Wadena will start with a five-week detour on County Road 4 and Harry Rich Drive. (Credit: MnDOT)

The second year of construction for a three-year Highway 10 expansion project through Wadena is set to begin soon.

Half of the new four-lane segment west of Highway 71 was constructed in 2025. This year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will continue expansion work both east and west of Highway 71, with all four new lanes of the west segment scheduled to open in fall 2026.

According to MnDOT, the first work this summer will involve a detour from early May to June for about five weeks, as Highway 10 will be closed between Wadena County Road 4 and Harry Rich Drive to excavate and replace poor soils and install the Union Creek culvert. Motorists will use County Road 4 and Harry Rich Drive.

Later in June, the detour will extend to Verndale for about six weeks. More details on the entire project can be found on the MnDOT website.

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