Next Lakewood Health System President Ready to Build on Experience

Lakewood Health System in Staples is undergoing leadership changes as Tim Rice, the current president and CEO, is retiring after 42 years of service.

Lisa Bjerga is making a big transition from chief financial officer to president and CEO of Lakewood Health System, an independent healthcare provider with a hospital, five rural health clinics, assisted living, and a care center.

Bjerga will follow in the footsteps of the current president and is ready to take the opportunity to build on an organization with a incredibly engaged board members. With big shoes to fill, Bjerga hopes to keep pushing Lakewood in the right direction. She wants to find alignment with the providers and administration while taking Lakewood to the next level.

Bjerga will become CEO and President effective January 1st.

