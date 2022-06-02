Lakeland PBS

Next Lakewood Health System President Ready to Build on Experience

Hanky HazeltonJun. 1 2022

Lakewood Health System in Staples is undergoing leadership changes as Tim Rice, the current president and CEO, is retiring after 42 years of service.

Lisa Bjerga is making a big transition from chief financial officer to president and CEO of Lakewood Health System, an independent healthcare provider with a hospital, five rural health clinics, assisted living, and a care center.

Bjerga will follow in the footsteps of the current president and is ready to take the opportunity to build on an organization with a incredibly engaged board members. With big shoes to fill, Bjerga hopes to keep pushing Lakewood in the right direction. She wants to find alignment with the providers and administration while taking Lakewood to the next level.

Bjerga will become CEO and President effective January 1st.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Lakewood Health System Launches ‘Walk with a Doc’ Program

Lakewood Health System Names New CEO And President

Northern Dental Access Center in Bemidji Wins Award for Rural Health Care

Bemidji Rotary Club Hosting Blood Screening Event at Sanford Health

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.