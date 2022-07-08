Lakeland PBS

NEXT Generation Art & Health Festival Being Held in Walker This Weekend

Emma HudziakJul. 8 2022

NEXT Innovations in Walker will be hosting their 2nd annual NEXT Generation Art & Health Festival on Saturday, July 9th and Sunday, July 10th from 9 am to 4 pm.

The event will have over 50 vendors, classes, and demos. There will also be live music, food, art, and a 2-mile trail walk/long-board bike.

Organizers are also welcoming retired DNR Specialist Paul Wannaka, who will be hosting a nature walk at around 10 am. Wannaka will take visitors through a forest and down country roads as he identifies trees, bushes, and wildflowers.

The Walker Rotary Club will provide fish tacos as well as a “make your own healthy” pizza. Nutritional protein shakes will also be provided by Wolf Pack Nutrition.

Destiny Brown with Northern Pines Mental Health Services will also be in-attendance and working with staff from Essentia Health to talk about addiction around noon.

The event will be located outdoors rain or shine on the NEXT Innovations campus at 7981 Town Hall Road NW in Walker.

NEXT Generation Art and Health Festival is sponsored by NEXT Innovations, Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and LiveHealthy Cass County.

