If you’re looking for something to do on Black Friday this year, remember that entrance to all Minnesota state parks is free that day.

The Minnesota DNR offers four Free Park Days each year, one for each season, and the one for this quarter always comes the day after Thanksgiving. DNR officials say the Free Park Days are to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the benefits of spending time in nature.

All state parks and recreation areas in the state are waiving their entrance fees on Nov. 27, although parks will be minimally staffed that day. More than 25 state parks and recreation areas offer camping opportunities through the winter, from rustic campsites to camper cabins.

More information on Free Park Days can be found on the Minnesota DNR website.