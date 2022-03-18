Lakeland PBS

Next BSU/NTC President Introduced to Bemidji Community

Mary BalstadMar. 18 2022

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College have announced who their next president will be.

Dr. John Hoffman stopped by both schools to meet with students, staff, and the Bemidji community in open meet-and-greets Thursday morning.

The opening remarks at the events highlighted and showcased Hoffman’s many career achievements in academics, starting at Concordia University, Nebraska in 1994 and all the way to his most recent position as vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at University of Minnesota Crookston. Time in these positions has lent itself to Hoffman successfully transitioning into the Bemidji college community.

Following the opening remarks, the meet-and-greet portions of the events commenced. Attendees filled the venues with positive words for both BSU and NTC’s futures.

Although this year’s semester is coming to an end, the next chapter in BSU and NTC’s stories will begin with Dr. John Hoffman as their new president.

Hoffmam’s extensive career in education also includes being Chair of the Educational Leadership Department and Director of its doctoral program at California State University, dean of students at Concordia University, Irvine, and multiple student affairs roles at Concordia University, St. Paul.

Dr. John Hoffman will start his new position as president for BSU and NTC effective July 1.

By — Mary Balstad

