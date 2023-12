Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, December 31 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Cynthia Erivo, enchanting star of the stage and screen, invites you to ring in the New Year with her magnificent friends Ben Platt and Joaquina Kalukango as they bring their powerful voices and favorite songs to the Kennedy Center stage.