Newsboys United Coming To The Sanford Center

Shirelle Moore
Apr. 10 2018
Officials at the Sanford Center in Bemidji have announced their latest summer act. The Newsboys will be coming to the arena on July 29th.

Since arriving on the scene in 1985 in their native Australia, the Newsboys have taken Christian music by storm. Nearly three decades later, the iconic band is an industry leader, garnering six gold albums; 8 million units in career sales; 33 #1 singles; multiple GRAMMY and American Music Award nominations; and signature hits ranging from “He Reigns” and “Born Again” to their recent 15-week chart-topper, “We Believe.”

Expanding their reach into film, the band appeared in the 2015 Pure Flix movie, “God’s Not Dead,” inspired by their song of the same name.

The Newsboys’ latest recording, Hallelujah For The Cross, marks their first-ever collection of hymns.

The group is currently comprised of drummer Duncan Phillips; lead vocalist Michael Tait; guitarist Jody Davis; and keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein.

Tickets go on sale April 16th and can purchased at the Sanford Center, through ticketmaster.com or by phone at (800)745-3000. They start at $29.00.

