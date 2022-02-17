Newest Bemidji City Council Member Reacts to Election Win

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji’s newest city council member is excited to get started on the job.

As reported previously, Lynn Eaton won the Bemidji’s Ward 5 election with more than 50% of the vote, winning outright and avoiding a run-off vote later on. Eaton will replace Nancy Erickson, who held the position until last September.

Eaton says being elected was very rewarding and is a big relief. In the future, he says his plans as council member may include enhancing business in the downtown, solidifying a management team for the Sanford Center, and general maintenance. But for now, Eaton says he wants to focus on the feedback from his peers and the community, aiming for a positive outlook.

As Ward 5 council member, Eaton is responsible for the southeast sector of the city. Eaton is expected to be sworn in on February 22.

