Newby, Anderson Named Bemidji High School’s Male and Female Athletes of the Year

Lumberjack athletes past and present were recognized at the annual Bemidji High School Hall of Fame Banquet on Monday night.

Five new members were inducted into the BHS Hall of Fame. They were Cody Rutledge, Lee Fawbush, Betty Fulton-Novotney, Bailey Drewes-Smith, and Mike Fogelson.

The BHS Male and Female Athletes of the Year were also announced. Alec Newby, a three-sport athlete in football, wrestling, and track, won the award for male athlete.

Newby is a two-time state wrestling individual entrant captained the Lumberjacks to the state team tournament this season. The award is becoming a family affair, as his older brother Seth also won it in 2022.

“It feels good. It feels like all my hard work has paid off,” said Newby of the winning the award. “I mean, it’s just a grind, countless hours, just hard work. And it feels amazing to finally have it, see results.”

Of what he will remember most about Bemidji, he said, “Hanging out with friends, just going all the sport sporting events. It’s just, it’s really fun and I’m definitely going to miss it. It’s been a huge part of my life so far.”

Margie Anderson won Female Athlete of the Year and is also a three-sport athlete, but in volleyball, basketball, and golf. Anderson holds the school records for career assists in girls’ volleyball and is a four-year letter winner in golf, where she was the team’s number one golfer her sophomore and junior year.

She hurt her wrist playing basketball during the winter season and has not been able to golf this spring, but still attends every practice to support the other girls.

“It was pretty exciting, but there’s so many other athletes that were so deserving as well,” Anderson said humbly. “But it was pretty cool and it’s such an opportunity, such a blessing [to have won] it.”

As far as what she’ll miss the most after leaving Bemidji? “I’m definitely going to remember the community,” she said. “I’ve made so many amazing friends and so many lifelong connections. So many great relationships, and just [bonding] over athletics.”