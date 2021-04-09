New York Mills Business Provides COVID-19 Vaccinations to Employees at Clinic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Vaccine clinics have been popping up all over Minnesota as COVID-19 vaccines become more available. On Thursday, a local Minnesotan business teamed up with its county to help provide shots for their employees.

Brunswick New York Mills and Otter Tail County Public Health worked together to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Lund Boats employees and some community members, something they’ve been wanting to do for a while.

With just over 11% of the Brunswick employees vaccinated, VP of Operations Brian Hines plans on having more of these pop-up clinics in the future. Those, just like Thursday’s, will be available to the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today