Lakeland PBS

New York Mills Business Provides COVID-19 Vaccinations to Employees at Clinic

Lakeland News — Apr. 8 2021

Vaccine clinics have been popping up all over Minnesota as COVID-19 vaccines become more available. On Thursday, a local Minnesotan business teamed up with its county to help provide shots for their employees.

Brunswick New York Mills and Otter Tail County Public Health worked together to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Lund Boats employees and some community members, something they’ve been wanting to do for a while.

With just over 11% of the Brunswick employees vaccinated, VP of Operations Brian Hines plans on having more of these pop-up clinics in the future. Those, just like Thursday’s, will be available to the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Over 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday

American Legion National Commander Visits Nisswa

Sanford Blackduck Clinic to Offer COVID-19 Vaccination Blitz April 13

Over 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.