New Year, New You: How To Get Started In The Gym

With the start of a new year, area gyms are seeing an uptick in their memberships. For many, it’s a chance to start fresh and make some self improvements. But just how and where to start can be intimidating. For most, just taking that first step and joining a gym is an accomplishment.

Many local gyms recommend starting out small and starting with smaller goals while building momentum and setting up your routine.

For those hitting the gym, it’s important to understand your gains and realize your body will react to fitness and timelines differently than someone else’s.

While a gym can be an intimidating, trainers recommend asking plenty of questions and set up a game plan for developing your routine.

While some people tend to give up by February. Making a routine of working out two to three times per week will likely see you through your first goal and beyond.

For more information about the gyms featured in the story please click:

Anytime Fitness Bemidji: https://www.anytimefitness.com/events/?club=19

Snap Fitness Bemidji: https://www.snapfitness.com/gyms/bemidji-mn-56601/253