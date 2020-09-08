New Website Launched Focusing on Bemidji Child Care

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Greater Bemidji, Inc. and Beltrami County (through the efforts of the Bemidji Area Rural Child Care Innovation Program) have created and launched a new website featuring Bemidji area child care options and providers.

The Bemidji Child Care website allows Bemidji child care providers to showcase and market their business philosophy for parents seeking child care, as well as provide child care provider support. With any and all local and state-wide resources available surrounding child care and education, the site provides easy access to information with an up-to-date catalog of available child care in the area housed all in one place.

In 2018, Bemidji was chosen by First Children’s Finance to participate in the Rural Child Care Innovation Program and began working towards creating sustainable solutions that increase the supply of affordable and high-quality child care in the area. A core team of 28 members was established from various backgrounds to work together toward solutions. Together, they were able to establish the site.

The Bemidji Child Care website can be found at www.bemidjichildcare.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today