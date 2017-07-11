DONATE

New Walleye Survey Could Ease Restrictions

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 11 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton says the state will conduct a new walleye survey of Lake Mille Lacs and could possibly ease fishing restrictions.

Dayton says he’s hoping the new survey will support reports that the walleye population is thriving on one of the state’s most popular lakes.Walleye

The Star Tribune says news of the survey comes days after Dayton’s fishing trip on the lake was interrupted by a flotilla of demonstrators protesting a three-week temporary ban on walleye fishing that began July 7. The state and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe said the ban was needed to protect spawning walleye. The band jointly manages the fishery.

Local resort owners say the ban wasn’t necessary and that it was hurting their business.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

