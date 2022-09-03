New Walking Demonstration Installed in Bemidji’s Nymore Neighborhood

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health, in partnership with the Headwaters Regional Development Commission (HRDC) and a host of other programs, have just installed a walking demonstration project on 1st Street in Bemidji’s Nymore neighborhood.

Demonstration projects are temporary projects meant to test long-term design solutions to promote walking and biking in a community. The site was chosen due to its close proximity to Lincoln Elementary, so parents could feel safe knowing that their children could walk or bike their way to school.

“We want to make Bemidji as safe as possible for people that use walking or biking as their primary source of transportation,” says Tony Klaers, a development specialist with HRDC.

Like all good things, this demonstration will have to come to an end. As soon as winter rolls around, the bollards will have to be removed in order to avoid obstacles for snow plows.

But with projects like these, there’s no better time to get outside and take a stroll around the block.

