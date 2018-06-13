New Voting Technology Enters Crow Wing County

New assistive voting and precinct tabulating equipment will be in use in all Crow Wing County precincts beginning with the August 14, 2018 State Primary.

“We are excited to announce that we’ve purchased Dominion Voting Solutions ImageCast Evolution all-in-one voting systems for all Crow Wing County precincts,” stated Administrative Services Director Deborah Erickson.

Minnesota state law still requires paper balloting, so this is not online voting. Instead this is a system that makes tallying the votes easier.

The ImageCast Evolution system provides an assistive voting capability which will continue to offer all voters the opportunity to vote privately and independently regardless of disability.

“The ImageCast Evolution uses the same synthesized voice for the audio ballot that many people are familiar with,” Erickson commented. “In addition, the easy-to-use control panel for office and candidate selection allows any voter to navigate through their ballot independently.”

A demonstration model of the ImageCast Evolution is available for public inspection at the Crow Wing County elections office, 2nd floor of the Historic Courthouse, 326 Laurel Street, Brainerd, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information on the new voting system visit the Crow Wing County website at www.crowwing.us