Lakeland PBS

New Visitor Restrictions At Sanford Health

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 27 2020

Sanford Health has updated its visitor policy to protect the health and safety of its patients and staff in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors will no longer be allowed in Sanford Health hospitals with the following exceptions:

  • For births, NICU, pediatrics: One pre-determined visitor allowed daily
  • End of life: determined on a case-by-case basis
  • End of life COVID-19 patient: One pre-determined visitor allowed daily. Visitor must follow protective measures including masking and self-quarantine for 14 days following visit.

For Sanford clinic visits and outpatient appointments, patients should not bring a guest unless the patient is a minor or the patient is an adult in need of assistance.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please call your regular health care provider do not come in person to the clinic in order to protect staff and other patients.

These updates will take effect today, March 27.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In The State

Second Minnesotan Dies From COVID-19

Minnesota Legislature Passes $330 Million Aid Package For COVID-19 Relief

International Students at Bemidji State University Uncertain of Future

Latest Stories

Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In The State

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Beltrami County Request For Personal Protective Equipment Donations

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

New Minnesota Veterans Home Projects Does Not Receive 2020 Federal Funding

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Second Minnesotan Dies From COVID-19

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Minnesota Legislature Passes $330 Million Aid Package For COVID-19 Relief

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.