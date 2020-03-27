New Visitor Restrictions At Sanford Health

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health has updated its visitor policy to protect the health and safety of its patients and staff in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors will no longer be allowed in Sanford Health hospitals with the following exceptions:

For births, NICU, pediatrics: One pre-determined visitor allowed daily

End of life: determined on a case-by-case basis

End of life COVID-19 patient: One pre-determined visitor allowed daily. Visitor must follow protective measures including masking and self-quarantine for 14 days following visit.

For Sanford clinic visits and outpatient appointments, patients should not bring a guest unless the patient is a minor or the patient is an adult in need of assistance.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please call your regular health care provider do not come in person to the clinic in order to protect staff and other patients.

These updates will take effect today, March 27.

