New Veteran Exhibit Opens At Mille Lacs Indian Museum

Veterans were honored across the country last weekend, and in mille lacs they are continuing to honor a special group of veterans.

The Mille Lacs Indian Museum opened a new exhibit celebrating Native Americans that have served our country.

The Patriot Nations exhibit features many banners that document the Native Americans work in the armed forces, dating all the way back to the Revolutionary War.

This is a nationwide exhibit, but the museum also showed respect to Mille Lacs Band members by adding their names to the veteran honor wall.

The Patriot Nations exhibit will be open at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum until labor day.

To learn more about how Native American veterans are being honored in the United States hear from Kaitlin Thompson the Program Supervisor for the Mille Lacs Indian Museum.