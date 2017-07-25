New Vendors Keep Art In The Park Fresh

Since 1967, Bemidji’s Art in the Park festival has been a highlight for Bemidji residents and tourists. The annual festival showcases everything from wood work and ceramics to clothing and jewelry. But after fifty years, one way organizers keep the event fresh is by bringing in new vendors.

New vendors that were added this year feature products that are unique and different from the rest. For one first-time vendor, Art in the Park presented the opportunity to not only show his work but to have it heard as well.

Another new form of art that was introduced was a product that you would normally find out on the lake fishing: lures. For the creators of these fishing lures, they never imagined that they would find their niche in art and craft festivals.

For the Watermark Art Center who puts on Art in the Park, they realize the importance of the event and how it has made Bemidji a destination city every mid-July.

The Watermark Art Center tells us that over the weekend Art in the Park averages more than four thousand visitors each year.