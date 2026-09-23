New Trial Ordered for Merrifield Man Found Guilty of Murder in 2024

A 49-year-old Merrifield man who was found guilty in 2024 of murdering his daughter’s boyfriend will get a new trial.

The Minnesota Supreme Court issued a decision Wednesday that reversed the second-degree murder conviction of Michael LaFlex and ordered a new trial. LaFlex had been convicted in connection with the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who had been reported missing after going to the Laflexes’ storage unit on Oct. 26, 2022.

The criminal complaint in the case accused LaFlex of shooting Brogle in the back of the head from a distance and then burying his body in Crow Wing County. Officers searched the storage unit and later found a grave in Crow Wing County where Brogle’s body was discovered.

In writing the opinion, Justice Paul Thissen concluded that the district court’s jury instruction was plain error and the error affected LaFlex’s substantial rights because there is a reasonable likelihood that it had a significant effect on the jury’s verdict, and the error must be corrected to ensure the fairness and integrity of the judicial proceedings. The court had instructed that the jury not consider the lesser-included offense of first-degree heat-of-passion manslaughter if it found LaFlex guilty of first-degree murder.

A date for the new trial has not been set yet.