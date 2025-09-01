New Toro President & COO Originally from Sebeka/Nimrod Area

Edric Funk, a Sebeka graduate, has been named president and chief operating officer of the Toro Company, the outdoor equipment manufacturer and marketer based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

A native of rural Nimrod, Funk has been with the Toro Company for 29 years. He started as a design engineer in 1996 and most recently served as group vice president of Golf, Grounds and Irrigation since 2022.

A press release from the company says Funk will now be responsible for all of the company’s global businesses and integrated supply chain operations. His appointment will go into effect on September 1.

Correction September 1, 2025: This story originally stated that Funk was named the next CEO (chief executive officer) of the Toro Company. That is incorrect; he will be the company’s COO (chief operating officer).