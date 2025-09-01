Aug 29, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

New Toro President & COO Originally from Sebeka/Nimrod Area

edric funk cg

Edric Funk, a native of rural Nimrod and a Sebeka graduate, has been named president and COO of the Toro Company. (Credit: The Toro Company)

Edric Funk, a Sebeka graduate, has been named president and chief operating officer of the Toro Company, the outdoor equipment manufacturer and marketer based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

A native of rural Nimrod, Funk has been with the Toro Company for 29 years. He started as a design engineer in 1996 and most recently served as group vice president of Golf, Grounds and Irrigation since 2022.

A press release from the company says Funk will now be responsible for all of the company’s global businesses and integrated supply chain operations. His appointment will go into effect on September 1.

Correction September 1, 2025: This story originally stated that Funk was named the next CEO (chief executive officer) of the Toro Company. That is incorrect; he will be the company’s COO (chief operating officer).

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Indigenous Stories

Leech Lake Housing Authority Building Burns Down in Early Morning Fire

News

Longville Man Seriously Injured in 1-Vehicle Crash in Cass Co.

News

Bemidji Woman Taken to Hospital After Motorcycles Collide in Becker Co.

Crime

White Earth Tribal College Employee Charged in Child Sex Solicitation Sting