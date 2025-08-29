Aug 29, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

New Toro President & CEO Originally from Sebeka/Nimrod Area

Edric Funk, a native of rural Nimrod and a Sebeka graduate, has been named president and CEO of the Toro Company. (Credit: The Toro Company)

Edric Funk, a Sebeka graduate, has been named president and CEO of the Toro Company, the outdoor equipment manufacturer and marketer based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

A native of rural Nimrod, Funk has been with the Toro Company for 29 years. He started as a design engineer in 1996 and most recently served as group vice president of Golf, Grounds and Irrigation since 2022.

A press release from the company says Funk will now be responsible for all of the company’s global businesses and integrated supply chain operations. His appointment will go into effect on September 1.

