New Tip in 44-Year-Old Missing Person Case Prompts Search in Beltrami County

A new lead has renewed the search for a young boy who vanished without a trace in 1982 in Beltrami County.

3-year-old Kevin Ayotte disappeared on Sep. 30, 1982 while playing upstairs at his family’s summer home in Sugar Bush Township, located about 14 miles northeast of Bemidji. 44 years later, a new tip has investigators retracing a case that has remained unsolved to a nearby property in the area.

Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are now assisting the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office with a search of that property. Sheriff Jason Riggs says the information came from family members, but it took time to carry out the lead and organize the search.

“This was a tip that was sent to our office and we’re doing follow-up with it,” said Riggs. “We’ve been working with the family that’s living at this location. So, we’re just doing some due diligence looking at this potential site.”

The property being examined isn’t where Kevin originally disappeared. Riggs says someone previously considered a person of interest once lived there, and investigators are now exploring different areas around a building on the property.

So far, no new discoveries have been reported, but the investigation is still ongoing.

“There are different avenues being pursued around the building, I will state that,” continued Riggs. “Sounded like we weren’t any further ahead than we were. It sounds like this may carry over into a day or two more.

A drone was spotted flying above the home and garage during the search. The BCA has not announced any new findings, but additional updates could come as investigators continue following this latest lead.