New Theft Charge for Hines Woman Facing Felony Counts of Animal Mistreatment

A Hines woman who is facing 10 felony counts of animal mistreatment is now facing a new felony charge for felony theft from a vulnerable adult.

65-year-old Debra Marshall, along with 49-year-old Dennis Erickson, were charged in December with 10 counts each of felony animal mistreatment after investigators found around 50 dogs and over 200 cats living at her home without adequate food or water with an accumulation of feces and urine. Marshall was charged with an additional count of felony theft Wednesday in Beltrami County Court.

According to court documents, when investigators were at Marshall’s home on December 6th executing a search warrant for the animal charges, they located Marshall’s sister, who was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital to be evaluated due to her inability to care for herself. That woman was identified as a vulnerable adult and was collecting Social Security benefits.

The criminal complaint says Marshall did not have a valid power of attorney document showing her as her sister’s power of attorney. They also found between May and September of 2024, funds in excess of $1,000 were improperly used for purposes other than the benefit of the vulnerable adult, her sister. Bank records show money from her sister’s account was used to pay for a four-wheeler payment, a car payment, and pet expenses.

Marshall’s next court appearance is an omnibus hearing scheduled for March 13th. Bond or bail was set at $30,000 without conditions, and at no bond or bail with conditions.