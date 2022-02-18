New Supportive Housing Development Plan in Brainerd Gaining Ground

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A supportive housing development could be coming to Brainerd.

A non-profit called My Neighbor to Love Coalition is looking to get approval from the city to create a new community center as well as new housing. The group is aiming to create safe and affordable housing options for individuals or families who are disabled, homeless, or recovering from an addiction. The idea is to create a warm neighborhood feel to encourage community living.

Vicky Kinney, founder of the coalition, spoke to the Brainerd Planning Commission on Wednesday to approve the development, which would sit between James Street and Riverside Drive, bordered by 4th and 2nd Street.

At yesterday’s Brainerd City Council meeting, the coalition presented an updated plan for the supportive housing development. The updated plan has changed from pursuing three phases of neighborhood down to two, while still keeping the possibility of a third phase open for the future. Part of this project will be the building of a new community center available to the public. This tiny home neighborhood allows for maximum occupancy without building a fourplex or apartment complex. The number of homes presented during the meeting was 45.

What’s unique about the development is that the homes are actually considered tiny homes. What are being called cottages will come in around just under 400 square feet. The developments would be gated, and all properties fenced, except for the community center, which would be open to the public.

Supportive housing developments are in different states, but Kinney and her non-profit are looking to be the first supportive housing development in Minnesota.

