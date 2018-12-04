Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

New Study Finds Minnesota Utilities Continue To Meet Or Exceed Energy-Saving Goals

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 4 2018
Leave a Comment

SAINT PAUL — Minnesota utilities should be able to continue to meet or exceed their annual energy-saving goals over the next decade, according to a new study prepared for the Minnesota Commerce Department. The study estimates that, by 2029, utility energy conservation programs could reduce electric demand by 14 percent and natural gas demand by 11 percent from what they otherwise would be.

“Thanks to the state’s Conservation Improvement Program (CIP), Minnesota is a longtime national leader in energy efficiency,” said Bill Grant, Deputy Commerce Commissioner for the Division of Energy Resources, which administers the state’s energy policies and programs. “This new study outlines how Minnesota can continue its success with both existing and new energy-saving measures that benefit Minnesota households and businesses.”

A separate study about Minnesota’s energy future, also recently prepared for the Commerce Department, found that Minnesota could achieve 10 percent solar energy by 2025 at costs comparable to natural gas generation. The study’s findings also suggest that expected cost reductions for solar, wind and storage could enable Minnesota to achieve 70 percent solar and wind by 2050.

The “Minnesota Energy Efficiency Potential Study: 2020-2029” was led by the Center for Energy and Environment (CEE) and funded by a grant from the Commerce Department’s Conservation Applied Research and Development Program. The study is based on independent research and analysis, with participation from a broad range of energy stakeholders in the state.

According to the study, Minnesota currently has some of the lowest-cost and best-performing utility energy conservation programs in the nation. Looking ahead, the study provides detailed guidance on how utilities can achieve additional cost-effective energy savings over the next decade.

“Minnesota Energy Efficiency Potential Study: 2020-2029” is available at the Commerce Department website (mn.gov/commerce) and at www.mncee.org/mnpotentialstudy/

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Jim Hiller said

I don't think but I do know the Crosby police Dept sure can waste our tax payers... Read More

Latest Story

Northwoods Adventure: Sertoma’s Winter Wonderland Brings Full LED Display

Over 70,000 lights are shining bright at the Northland Arboretum for Sertoma’s Winter Wonderland experience, but how far has this Brainerd
Posted on Dec. 4 2018

Latest Stories

Northwoods Adventure: Sertoma's Winter Wonderland Brings Full LED Display

Posted on Dec. 4 2018

Be A Santa To A Senior Brings Holiday Cheer To Local Senior Citizens

Posted on Dec. 4 2018

Key Congressman Optimistic About Farm Bill

Posted on Dec. 4 2018

Murder-Suicide Found To Be Cause Of Death In Aitkin County Incident

Posted on Dec. 4 2018

Postal Services Suspended As Trump Calls For National Day Of Mourning

Posted on Dec. 4 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.