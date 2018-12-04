New Study Finds Minnesota Utilities Continue To Meet Or Exceed Energy-Saving Goals

SAINT PAUL — Minnesota utilities should be able to continue to meet or exceed their annual energy-saving goals over the next decade, according to a new study prepared for the Minnesota Commerce Department. The study estimates that, by 2029, utility energy conservation programs could reduce electric demand by 14 percent and natural gas demand by 11 percent from what they otherwise would be.

“Thanks to the state’s Conservation Improvement Program (CIP), Minnesota is a longtime national leader in energy efficiency,” said Bill Grant, Deputy Commerce Commissioner for the Division of Energy Resources, which administers the state’s energy policies and programs. “This new study outlines how Minnesota can continue its success with both existing and new energy-saving measures that benefit Minnesota households and businesses.”

A separate study about Minnesota’s energy future, also recently prepared for the Commerce Department, found that Minnesota could achieve 10 percent solar energy by 2025 at costs comparable to natural gas generation. The study’s findings also suggest that expected cost reductions for solar, wind and storage could enable Minnesota to achieve 70 percent solar and wind by 2050.

The “Minnesota Energy Efficiency Potential Study: 2020-2029” was led by the Center for Energy and Environment (CEE) and funded by a grant from the Commerce Department’s Conservation Applied Research and Development Program. The study is based on independent research and analysis, with participation from a broad range of energy stakeholders in the state.

According to the study, Minnesota currently has some of the lowest-cost and best-performing utility energy conservation programs in the nation. Looking ahead, the study provides detailed guidance on how utilities can achieve additional cost-effective energy savings over the next decade.

“Minnesota Energy Efficiency Potential Study: 2020-2029” is available at the Commerce Department website (mn.gov/commerce) and at www.mncee.org/mnpotentialstudy/