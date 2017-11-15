DONATE

LPTV NEWS

New Strategies Used To Help Find Missing Boaters On Red Lake

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 15 2017
Leave a Comment

Rescue efforts are continuing this week in Red Lake in the hopes of finding two missing boaters.

It’s been more than a week since one man, identified as 29-year-old Deland Beaulieu, and a 17-year-old male juvenile were reported missing after their boat capsized near the Cut-Off on Lower Red Lake.

Today, crews that included family members of the missing were split into teams. They searched from 6:30 this morning until they lost daylight.

“Based on the coordinates and locations that they’ve been working with on the search this past week, we use that for our reference guide and we deployed the submersible vehicles in the water to do grid searches,” says Thomas Inocencio, a sergeant with the Grand Forks Sheriff Department aiding in the rescue efforts.

The location of the capsized boat is no longer visible, although teams were able to locate its position thanks to sonars and underwater cameras.

Today’s search was closed off to the public and the media due to safety reasons. Inocencio says, “Because of the conditions, all the operations are air boat based. The ice is not safe for us to be on, it’s not safe for anybody to be on, so the only safe way for us to approach that search is by air boat.”

Ice has played a factor in this story in more ways than one. Police say it’s now believed the shifting ice may have been what pushed the boat under water. Today that slush posed even more challenges.

“With the ice shelf, we’ve had a lot of shifting in the ice this past week from when it was first discovered where the boat was located. So, that’s one of our obstacles that we’re working with right now is the movement in the ice over the past week isn’t in the same condition,” says Inocencio.

Authorities say that although the public has been very helpful, at this point there’s not else much they can do.

“The public was able to contribute when we had open water because then you have people who can put boats into the water. Right now I think it would pose more danger in a dangerous situation to have the public participate in any search efforts right now,” says Inocencio.

Tomorrow, the plan is to pick up where they left off. For final words, authorities are warning the community to stay away.

“Just to stay off of the lake until it’s frozen. Until that ice is at a safe depth,” warns Inocencio.

The Grand Forks team is scheduled to be in Red Lake until tomorrow. There is a possibility the search may be postponed if weather conditions worsen.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

North Dakota Dive Teams To Help In Red Lake Search

Search For Missing Fishermen Continues

Search For Missing Red Lake Fishermen Continues

Search For Missing Red Lake Fishermen Continues

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Judy said

How do I get tickets?... Read More

Latest Story

Northwoods Adventure: Nordic Ski Season Is Almost Here

The ground may not be white now, but in just a few weeks, it’ll be time to strap on the skis and head outside. In this week’s
Posted on Nov. 15 2017

Latest Stories

Northwoods Adventure: Nordic Ski Season Is Almost Here

Posted on Nov. 15 2017

Communities Come Together For Future Planning Of The Paul Bunyan Expressway

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Kindness Campaign Continues At CLC

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Feds Head To Court To Seek Dismissal Of Twin Metals Lawsuit

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Ruby's Pantry Hopes To Grow In Brainerd

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.