May 20, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

New State Agreement Will Allow White Earth to Open Dispensaries Off-Reservation

Gov. Tim Walz has signed a tribal compact agreement with White Earth Nation that will allow the tribe to open off-reservation cannabis retail operations.

White Earth currently operates a cannabis dispensary, Waabigwan Mashkiki, on the White Earth Reservation in Mahnomen. The agreement allows the tribe to move forward with plans for additional dispensaries in Moorhead and St. Cloud. The Moorhead location could open as soon as this weekend but will not have all products on hand until sometime in the next month.

White Earth officials call it a groundbreaking agreement and say grand opening dates and community celebration details will be announced soon.

