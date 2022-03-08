Lakeland PBS

New Sports Betting Bill Aims to Put Minnesota Tribes in Control

Lakeland News — Mar. 7 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The lead sponsor of a House bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota says he’s confident the state’s tribes will drop their longstanding opposition and let it become law because it would put them in control.

Rep. Zack Stephenson, of Coon Rapids, says he’s met in recent months with leaders of all 11 of Minnesota’s Ojibwe and Dakota bands, and that he would not be pressing forward now unless he was comfortable that they’ll support it in the end. The bill gets its first hearing Tuesday.

The Minnesota Indian Gaming Association is withholding approval until the details are nailed down.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

More Local Candidates for MN Legislature Making Decisions to Run

More Legislative Candidates in Lakeland Viewing Area Announce Election Plans

Candidates Emerging for Newly-Created MN House and Senate Districts

With New Legislative Maps Released, Area Lawmakers Make Plans for Election

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.