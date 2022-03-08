New Sports Betting Bill Aims to Put Minnesota Tribes in Control

Click to print (Opens in new window)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The lead sponsor of a House bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota says he’s confident the state’s tribes will drop their longstanding opposition and let it become law because it would put them in control.

Rep. Zack Stephenson, of Coon Rapids, says he’s met in recent months with leaders of all 11 of Minnesota’s Ojibwe and Dakota bands, and that he would not be pressing forward now unless he was comfortable that they’ll support it in the end. The bill gets its first hearing Tuesday.

The Minnesota Indian Gaming Association is withholding approval until the details are nailed down.

