New Senior Living Facility Coming To Park Rapids

Park Rapids has become a destination city for seniors and retirees. By listening to the needs in the community to better serve the aging adult population, home care service provider Knute Nelson is expanding.

“We’ve explored this over the last couple of years, as I said with the community, looked at market need and it became official that this was a great place to build a senior lifestyle community,” said Knute Nelson President & CEO Mark Anderson.

Knute Nelson has served the Park Rapids community for the last five years. Now they’re breaking ground on a 143,000 square foot senior living center.

“It has about 88 units, 19 0f them are memory care assisted living and 59 assisted living and independent living units,” said Anderson.

It was a two-year time frame for the Crystal Brook Living Center, and a groundbreaking celebration drew in community supporters like Bill and Aubrey Harsha who will become future residents.

“As we get older, snow, grass,” said Bill.

“He’s 80 – no, he’s going to be 90,” said Aubrey.

The couple has already signed up to make Crystal Brook their new home.

“Got my name in the pot,” said Bill.

Many years ago the Harsha’s owned the property where the new senior center will now stand.

‘To know that it’s going to be used by these people and it makes me feel happy,” said Aubrey.

Anderson says Crystal Brook will improve the everyday life for seniors.

‘Through those programming we’ll be able to provide a higher quality of life for those seniors,” said Anderson.

Crystal Brook Living Center is expected to open in the fall of 2018.