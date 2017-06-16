DONATE

LPTV NEWS

New Senior Living Facility Coming To Park Rapids

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 15 2017
Leave a Comment

Park Rapids has become a destination city for seniors and retirees. By listening to the needs in the community to better serve the aging adult population, home care service provider Knute Nelson is expanding.

“We’ve explored this over the last couple of years, as I said with the community, looked at market need and it became official that this was a great place to build a senior lifestyle community,” said Knute Nelson President & CEO Mark Anderson.

Knute Nelson has served the Park Rapids community for the last five years. Now they’re breaking ground on a 143,000 square foot senior living center.

Crystal Brook Living Center

“It has about 88 units, 19 0f them are memory care assisted living and 59 assisted living and independent living units,” said Anderson.

It was a two-year time frame for the Crystal Brook Living Center, and a groundbreaking celebration drew in community supporters like Bill and Aubrey Harsha who will become future residents.

“As we get older, snow, grass,” said Bill.

“He’s 80 – no, he’s going to be 90,” said Aubrey.

The couple has already signed up to make Crystal Brook their new home.

“Got my name in the pot,” said Bill.

Many years ago the Harsha’s owned the property where the new senior center will now stand.

‘To know that it’s going to be used by these people and it makes me feel happy,” said Aubrey.

Anderson says Crystal Brook will improve the everyday life for seniors.

‘Through those programming we’ll be able to provide a higher quality of life for those seniors,” said Anderson.

Crystal Brook Living Center is expected to open in the fall of 2018.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Essentia Health Expanding Baxter Clinic

Patriots Headed Back to State for First Time Since 2013

Wolverines off to 11-3 Start

Flyers Look to Continue Strong Start

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Charles Parson said

LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More

Kevin Van Dyck said

Has Bemidji State considered implementing ticket prices more in line with what t... Read More

Ryan said

BSU is being terrifically short sighted here. Perhaps Mr. Dill and Dr. Hemsrud s... Read More

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Latest Story

Fishing Tips: Bobber Selection

In this week’s segment of fishing tips, Ray and Mandy talk about selecting the proper bobber when out on the water.
Posted on Jun. 15 2017

Latest Stories

Fishing Tips: Bobber Selection

Posted on Jun. 15 2017

Thissen Joins Crowded Field Of DFL Candidates For Governor

Posted on Jun. 15 2017

Mike Zimmer Says Eye Is Doing Great

Posted on Jun. 15 2017

Teen Pregnancies In Minnesota Declining, STIs Rising

Posted on Jun. 15 2017

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department Gives Life Saving Award For Ice Rescue

Posted on Jun. 15 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.