New Senior Housing Development in Baxter Set to Be Built
A new senior housing development in Baxter received the final approval from the city.
Gracewin Living Cooperatives can now submit budget permits for a three-story, 46-unit development north of Glory Road and west of Isle Drive in Baxter after the Baxter City Council approved the final motion at the last city council meeting.
Gracewin Living Cooperatives President Nate Anderson says the company has been looking at the property since September of 2020.
Housing is offered in either one- or two-bedroom units. Residents must be at least 55 years of age, and the amenities will be unique to the Baxter area.
