New Senior Housing Development in Baxter Set to Be Built

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A new senior housing development in Baxter received the final approval from the city.

Gracewin Living Cooperatives can now submit budget permits for a three-story, 46-unit development north of Glory Road and west of Isle Drive in Baxter after the Baxter City Council approved the final motion at the last city council meeting.

Gracewin Living Cooperatives President Nate Anderson says the company has been looking at the property since September of 2020.

Housing is offered in either one- or two-bedroom units. Residents must be at least 55 years of age, and the amenities will be unique to the Baxter area.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today