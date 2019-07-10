New Self-Registration Stations Added At Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area
New self-registration stations have been added at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area in Ironton.
According to a release, the stations were added to provide more convenient options for visitors to buy their state park vehicle permits. A total of five new self-registration stations were added throughout the complex.
New stations are now available at:
- the parking lot at the end of Yawkey Road.
- the entrance to the Rally Center on North Road.
- Portsmouth Mine Lake public water access off County Road 30.
- County Road 128 trailhead.
- Sagamore Mine Lake public water access.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, using the self-registration stations is easy and fast. Visitors should follow the instructions on the envelope. Anyone interested in buying a permit should put cash, check, or credit card information for the correct amount in the envelope and deposit it into the payment slot.
Daily permits are $7.00 and year-round permits are $35.00. The Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area is part of the Minnesota state park system and permits are required on all vehicles entering the recreation area.
A year-round permit buys access to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas for one year from the date of purchase.