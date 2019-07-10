New Self-Registration Stations Added At Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area

New self-registration stations have been added at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area in Ironton.

According to a release, the stations were added to provide more convenient options for visitors to buy their state park vehicle permits. A total of five new self-registration stations were added throughout the complex.

New stations are now available at:

the parking lot at the end of Yawkey Road.

the entrance to the Rally Center on North Road.

Portsmouth Mine Lake public water access off County Road 30.

County Road 128 trailhead.

Sagamore Mine Lake public water access.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, using the self-registration stations is easy and fast. Visitors should follow the instructions on the envelope. Anyone interested in buying a permit should put cash, check, or credit card information for the correct amount in the envelope and deposit it into the payment slot.

Daily permits are $7.00 and year-round permits are $35.00. The Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area is part of the Minnesota state park system and permits are required on all vehicles entering the recreation area.

A year-round permit buys access to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas for one year from the date of purchase.