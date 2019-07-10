Lakeland PBS
New Self-Registration Stations Added At Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area

Jul. 10 2019

New self-registration stations have been added at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area in Ironton.

According to a release, the stations were added to provide more convenient options for visitors to buy their state park vehicle permits. A total of five new self-registration stations were added throughout the complex.

New stations are now available at:

  • the parking lot at the end of Yawkey Road.
  • the entrance to the Rally Center on North Road.
  • Portsmouth Mine Lake public water access off County Road 30.
  • County Road 128 trailhead.
  • Sagamore Mine Lake public water access.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, using the self-registration stations is easy and fast. Visitors should follow the instructions on the envelope. Anyone interested in buying a permit should put cash, check, or credit card information for the correct amount in the envelope and deposit it into the payment slot.

Daily permits are $7.00 and year-round permits are $35.00. The Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area is part of the Minnesota state park system and permits are required on all vehicles entering the recreation area.

A year-round permit buys access to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas for one year from the date of purchase.

Rachel Johnson

