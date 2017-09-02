New Second-Hand Clothing Store Opens In Pequot Lakes

“I am committed to downtown Pequot Lakes; I think this is a terrific city and I want to be part of the downtown business scene,” said Laura Leckband, co-owner of the Wobbly Wardrobe.

Laura is beyond excited to get her second-hand clothing store underway. People can bring in gently used clothes that Laura will buy from the owner for 25 percent of what she plans to sell it for.

“This way, I will just buy it if I think it will sell, I think it is fashionable and if it is in good enough shape to be on the shelves than I will buy it,” Leckband said.

So far, the owners are surprised by how many clothes with tags still on them are being brought in.

“Nobody ever wore [it], or you bought it for your husband and maybe he wasn’t as excited about it as you were, but it is still really cool,” Leckband said.

The Wobbly Wardrobe is in a home that was built in 1910, giving the inside a slight slant and the business a unique name.

“A store like this, to some extent, a little bit of a community service because otherwise what would you do with those clothes?” Leckband said. “Sell them at a garage sale for 50 cents or you would give them away.”

Encouraging the buyer and seller to reuse clothes for locals and out-of-towners alike.

“Moving the highway was the best thing that will ever happen to Pequot Lakes, I truly believe that. I think it gives us the ability to knit our town back together. I finally decided to I could put my money where my mouth is,” Leckband said.

When deciding to start the business they had absolutely no inventory so the owners took to social media.

“Start with Facebook posts saying we are opening this store, the doors are open, you can start donating, and this is what we take and are looking for,” said Douglas Leckband, co-owner. “People are not bringing in a bag. They are bringing in tubs, and tubs, and tubs and tubs.”

The community support from not only residents, but also other retailers downtown, has been overwhelming for Laura and Doug.

“It’s nice to have a store back like this in Pequot, and hopefully it thrives and gets a lot good service here and stays here for a long time,” said community member Chloe Deutsch.