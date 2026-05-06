New Search Held for Jami Lucas, Who Went Missing Near Outing Almost 6 Years Later

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted a coordinated search on Wednesday near the city of Outing, looking for any traces Jami Lyle Lucas, who has been missing for nearly six years.

The search effort coincides with Lucas’ birthday. He was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. on Jul. 3, 2020 running into a wooded area off of Eastburn Road NE in rural Crooked Lake Township.

“Once the family reported concerns that he had not returned, had not spoken to them, we came out and we conducted searches as law enforcement,” said Chad Emery, Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator. “We did drone flights and different things. Obviously, nothing has been found up to date. We’re making sure that we’re doing as much as we can for the family to try to locate anything that we can today.”

Lucas was 38 years old when authorities attempted to stop his motorcycle on the day he went missing. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says Lucas fled on foot from authorities and into the wooded area not long after the pursuit started. Lucas has not been seen or heard from since.

“We were unable to locate him,” said Cass County Chief Deputy Eric Alger. “We did some searches after he went missing; we did not find anything. We are doing more searches today for him.”

“We have crews that are out on ATVs, checking any trails that are in the area that they can,” Emery added. “Obviously, as they’re riding the machines, they’re looking into the woods as far as they can possibly see. And then we also have line searches that are going on, so we have responders who have split up in a line. And then we’re covering the area approximately where he went missing, then traveling south to [Lake Washburn Road NE].”

Multiple private and county organizations from the surrounding area volunteered people and resources for this search effort.

“We had 105 volunteers sign up, pre-registration” Emery elaborated. “I want to thank them for all of their service that they’re doing today. Crow Wing County [is] here, mutual aid and some other parties, Christian Aid Ministries came from all over the state to assist.”

Lucas is described as a white male, standing 6’4” tall and weighing around 170 lbs. He was wearing a white t-shirt with blue jeans, a green bandana with a baseball hat, and boots at the time he went missing.

“We ask anyone that has any information regarding Jami Lucas to please contact us,” urged Alger, “and they can also do it anonymously through the Crime Stoppers tip line.”

The Sheriff’s Office adds that this search reflects that ongoing commitment to the Lucas family and the broader community.

Anyone who was in the Eastburn Road NE area on or around Jul. 3, 2020 and recalls seeing anything unusual is encouraged to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.